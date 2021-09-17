At a neighborhood park, a man was discovered with a “37 second film of kids.”

In a park, a mother of one from Netherton claims she saw a man recording her daughter and other youngsters.

The mum, who did not want to be identified, was out with her friends and their children in a park near Marian Square in Netherton on Thursday September 17 when she claims she saw a man pointing his camera at them shortly after 5 p.m.

“We were all in the park and the kids were just playing as usual when one of the mothers I was with glanced up and said, ‘What’s he doing?’” she told The Washington Newsday. This dude was simply standing there, his phone aimed at us.

“So I remarked, ‘I don’t know what he’s doing, but he appears to be photographing us.’ I began to move up with one of the other mothers, and as he noticed us approaching, he began to walk away.

“We pulled up next to him and requested him to hand over his phone because we suspected he was taking images. We stated that we were interested in seeing what was on his phone.

“He opened his phone and showed us the gallery, where there was a 37-second video of all the kids,” says the narrator.

“We told him to erase it, but there was little else we could do in that situation except call the cops and send him on his way.”

According to the woman, she reported the event to police, who came on the spot and conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate the individual.

Merseyside Police also received a photo of the suspected culprit.

The mother also expressed her feelings about the situation, noting that it was “not pleasant” to have something like that happen at the park.

“It’s not nice because you want to protect your kids,” she explained. It’s inconvenient to know that you can’t even take your kids to the park as a parent.”

“At around 5.15pm yesterday (Thursday 16 September), we got an allegation of a guy acting suspiciously in the park adjacent to Marian Square, Netherton,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“Police were called, but the man had dispersed.”

