At a murder scene in Merseyside, a police officer took selfies and sent bigoted WhatsApp messages.

After a teenager was stabbed to death, a Merseyside police officer took photographs at the crime scene and exchanged ‘appalling’ Whatsapp messages.

While serving as an officer with Merseyside police, Ryan Connolly was fired for a series of disciplinary offenses during a six-year period.

The former police, according to the tribunal, took pictures at a murder scene, sent racist, homophobic, and obscene photographs over WhatsApp, and took a snapshot of a fellow officer’s back and shared it, among other things.

Connolly’s conduct were confirmed by Merseyside police after an inquiry by the force’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

He was formally terminated during a severe misconduct hearing, according to The Washington Newsday.

“I can announce that a former police officer has been formally dismissed from duty following a gross misconduct hearing,” said Deputy Chief Constable Ian Critchley.

“The hearing was called following a thorough investigation by our Anti-Corruption Unit, which discovered evidence that Connolly was failing to respect Merseyside Police’s standards and behaviors.”

Connolly was fired as well as being found guilty of three counts of possessing extreme material at Manchester Court, for which he will be punished on January 10, 2022.

A tribunal panel heard three professional standards violations linked to a variety of offenses during a four-day session.

According to The Guardian, Connolly had photographs and graphics that were blatantly bigoted, including one representing Muslims. He also possessed a picture of a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

He took images on his phone of men detained by police under mental health authorities who were in hospital in 2016 and 2017 while on duty, and shared them via WhatsApp.

On at least two times while on duty, he shot and transmitted photos of men in hospitals.

He photographed persons who had been detained.

He took a snapshot of someone who had slit their wrists while on duty in October 2015 and posted it via WhatsApp.

He snapped a picture of a fellow officer’s back and sent it to them via WhatsApp.

He delivered a disgusting homophobic message in 2016.

In 2018, he took photographs. “The summary has come to an end.”