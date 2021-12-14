At a meeting over a license, Sherry Bren felt ‘intimidated’ by Gov. Kristi Noem and Kassidy Peters.

Sherry Bren, the former director of South Dakota’s Appraiser Certification Program, testified before lawmakers Tuesday that she felt “intimidated” by the large number of high-ranking government officials present at Governor Kristi Noem’s office in July 2020 to discuss the denial of Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters’ application for a real estate appraiser’s license.

Bren stated that giving Peters a second chance to complete federal licensing standards and a “stipulation agreement” for what he had to do to acquire the license were unique practices for the office she had overseen for 30 years, and that the agreement was something she had never done before.

Following revelations by the Associated Press in September, a panel was appointed to investigate the meeting and agreement in front of which she spoke.

The meeting was called a week after Bren’s program, which he had supervised from its inception in 1991, alerted Peters. Bren stated that she was later “forced to retire” from her post due to what she considered age discrimination after Peters passed the training and received the license.

She claimed the discussion and agreement followed a pattern of Peters’ application being handled in an unusual way, with members of Noem’s cabinet becoming unusually involved in the process earlier.

Bren said she expected to meet with Noem and the state’s labor secretary during the meeting, but was startled to see Peters, as well as other top aides to Noem, there to discuss her application.

“Once I got there, I was nervous and intimidated,” Bren admitted.

Bren’s statement was the first time she talked publicly about Peters’ application and a meeting arranged by her mother last year to discuss the evaluation process.

The panel’s investigation of the state’s Appraiser Certification Program comes as Noem has positioned herself as a potential presidential candidate for the Republican Party in 2024, and has shown a readiness to take potshots at potential opponents.

Noem has denied wrongdoing, claiming that her actions were motivated by a desire to reduce red tape in order to address a shortfall of state-certified appraisers. Noem has also stated that the agreement was not discussed at the July meeting, and that her daughter had just shared “her personal experiences with the program.” There’s. This is a condensed version of the information.