At a Liverpool children’s attraction where meerkats escaped, animals were found underfed and smeared in feces.

Animal welfare inspectors slammed Croxteth Park Farm’s conditions earlier this year, according to newly published records.

The farm’s proprietors, The Neighbourhood Services Company, will go before Liverpool Council’s licensing committee in the hopes of obtaining a fresh license that will allow them to continue operating.

Despite recent improvements in animal welfare, inspectors said there were still “serious doubts” about whether it should be granted the license.

An examination in March 2020 revealed that a number of meerkats kept on the farm had presumably fled due to faults with their cage, bringing the farm to public attention for the first time.

They are thought to have perished afterwards, with the farm’s remaining meerkats being rehomed at another zoo.

Other animals on the farm were kept in terrible circumstances during more recent inspections in March this year, raising questions about the farm’s capacity to operate.

An underweight pregnant sheep, as well as a number of cows and birds soiled in feces, were discovered by Inspector Dr Sarah Chapman MRCVS.

“Several animals were discovered to have a poor body condition and seemed to be underweight,” according to Dr. Chapman’s March 24 report conclusions. A Ronaldsay sheep, for example, was discovered to be underweight and pregnant.

“It was reported that the sheep’s body score has been low since July 2020. The sheep was permitted to become pregnant despite the fact that it was in poor physical condition.”

According to the investigation, several animals were not given medication in a timely manner and were not kept clean.

“Animals were not maintained clean and comfortable,” according to the report to councillors. For example, the birds of prey enclosures (while off show and not forming part of the licensable activities) were extremely dirty and were contaminated by faeces.

“The Irish Moiled cattle were filthy, with deep encrusted feces all over their bodies.”

