At a house party, a 22-year-old man had both arms sliced with a knife for a ‘Rolex watch.’

During an attempted heist centered on a Rolex watch, a 22-year-old male was cut.

At before 4.50 a.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to Gorsewood Road in south Liverpool, following complaints of an attempted robbery.

The victim was transported to the hospital with lacerations to both arms. Police categorized his injuries as non-life threatening.

A cab was used to flee the scene by a group of persons suspected of being involved in the event. A knife was discovered near the crime scene by police.

A 24-year-old lady was detained on suspicion of helping a criminal and has subsequently been freed awaiting further investigation.

The guy was allegedly assaulted during an attempted robbery at a “home party,” according to a local resident who did not want to be identified. A group of males attempted to take a Rolex watch, according to the man.

Detective Inspector Sean Kelly-Martland told the ECHO : “Enquiries are ongoing into this incident. At this stage it appears that the injured man attempted to intervene in an attempted robbery when he was assaulted.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry to identify the males responsible.

"I would appeal for anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation to contact us as a matter of urgency.