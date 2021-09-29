At a homosexual bar in Liverpool, retirees ‘eat, sing, and boogie.’

As the community emerges from isolation and lockdown, pensioners from around Merseyside claim a Liverpool bar allows them to ‘eat, sing, and boogie.’

Kitty’s Showbar, on Tithebarn Street, on the outskirts of Vauxhall, conducts a pensioners’ lunch club every Wednesday, giving entertainment as well as a free two-course meal to everyone who attend.

To give back to the community, the all-inclusive LGBT-friendly bar’s staff started a lunch club in August 2021.

Hundreds of people go to Kitty’s from Walton to Wirral for a chance to socialise while enjoying their weekly free lunch.

While the elderly dine on British classics such as bangers & mash, fish and chips, and scouse, resident pianist Mr Piano Man entertains the throng with music.

Visitors get up and dance, sing, and perform their own versions of popular karaoke songs.

In the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, one woman who has attended the lunch club every week since its start described Kitty’s Showbar as a “second home” for the group.

“It’s just really good to come back out and visit people again,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“Some folks aren’t ready to return to larger places just yet.

“However, no matter how many people show up, there is always a fantastic atmosphere.”

Another party of friends came all the way from Staffordshire to join us for lunch.

“We heard how welcoming the bar was, so we drove from one end of Liverpool to the other to discover this place,” they explained.

“Everyone is really nice here; it’s one of our favorite cities.”

In addition to the lunch club, the bar is arranging a free coach trip to Blackpool, where retirees may enjoy a day out at the ballroom of the Blackpool Tower.

Kitty Litter, a drag queen and bar co-owner who volunteers twice a week to feed underprivileged populations in Liverpool, claimed the ‘gay-owned’ pub welcomes everyone to its events.

“I want to bring the citizens of the city back together and get everyone smiling again,” Kitty remarked.

“It’s all about giving back,” she says. Our city has lately gone through some trying times, and it’s wonderful to see it come back together.”