At a holiday campground, a teen denies murdering her younger sister.

When Matthew Selby, 19, appeared in Mold Crown Court today via videolink from HMP Berwyn, he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his 15-year-old sister Amanda.

On Saturday, July 31, police were dispatched to the Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, North Wales, after allegations of a “domestic disturbance.”

During the 10-minute hearing today, the victim’s older brother Selby, of Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, spoke simply to confirm his name and enter his plea.

The case was adjourned by Judge Rhys Rowlands ahead of a trial on February 28 that might take up to seven days.

Amanda’s family issued a statement through North Wales Police following her death, which read: “Amanda was a wonderful daughter and granddaughter who was caring, thoughtful, and enjoyed helping people. She was adored. She was a wonderful person who will be sorely missed.” Droylsden Academy in Greater Manchester, where she attended, also paid tribute to her.

According to a note on the company’s website: “This terrible news has crushed our school community. Amanda was a wonderful student who would be greatly missed by both students and faculty.”