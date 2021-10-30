At a Halloween party, Maura Higgins dons a jaw-dropping Julia Roberts Pretty Woman ensemble.

For a Halloween bash, Love Island star Maura Higgins dressed up as Julie Roberts’ renowned character from the film Pretty Woman.

According to the Manchester Evening News, she donned the eye-catching ensemble to a fancy dress party for fashion brand PrettyLittleThing on Thursday, October 28 at Tattu restaurant in Manchester.

Maura, who recently divorced from Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice, donned the same suit Julia Roberts wore in the 1990s romcom Pretty Woman when she played Vivian Ward.

From the cap Vivian wore over a blonde bobbed wig to the racy white and blue cut-out dress and black leather “kinky” boots, newly single Maura paid attention to every detail in her ensemble.

When working girl Vivian first encountered tycoon Edward Lewis, played by Richard Gere, who gets lost while driving down Hollywood Boulevard, she was dressed in the costume.

The Love Island star even wore a red blazer jacket in the film, which she remembered from when she went shopping on Rodeo Drive for a new wardrobe of “ladylike” items.

Molly Mae Hague, another Love Island alum, hosted the party, but we’re still waiting to see what great Halloween gown she donned for the occasion.

On Thursday night, Maura returned to Manchester to support her friend Molly Mae at her newest event for Manchester’s online fashion powerhouse PrettyLittleThing.

She put up a buffet of goodies that visitors at Tattu, the Spinningfields restaurant famous for its big cherry, devoured. “The summary has come to an end.”