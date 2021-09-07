At a friend’s engagement party, a woman was applauded for confronting a “toxic” guest.

A woman claimed in a Reddit post that she publicly challenged a “toxic” visitor at a friend’s engagement dinner. The guest, who went by the moniker “N,” utilized the dinner to reveal her pregnancy, according to the woman. N was in tears after the incident, but the bride-to-be and hundreds of Redditors hailed the woman for giving N a much-needed etiquette lesson.

u/fuziz made the post in Reddit’s popular “Am I The A**hole” topic, which has gotten 9,500 votes and 850 comments. “AITA for sabotaging an engagement dinner?” she wondered.

“My buddy [Sarah] invited my boyfriend and me [f]to a dinner where she revealed her engagement to her now-fiancé,” she began the post. “Many of her closest friends were present, along with their significant others.

“Everyone was praising Sarah and everything after she announced her engagement. We were ecstatic and simply enjoying ourselves,” she continued.

That is, until N and her husband announced that they were expecting a child.

Sarah became “very angry” when her guests began to congratulate N and her husband on their good news, she wrote in the article. Sarah said, “No,” when she inquired if N was permitted to disclose her pregnancy.

In order to defend Sarah, the poster confronted N in front of the other guests.

“You were not given permission to make your pregnancy announcement here. Sarah and her fiancé “brought us all here and are paying for our meals,” she explained. “The night is about them, not you,” says the narrator.

“If you wanted a pregnancy announcement dinner, you should have done it on your own time,” she added, “but you were so desperate to divert attention away from Sarah and her fiancé that you ruined their engagement meal.” “You’re poisonous.”

Despite the fact that N was in tears after the confrontation, some experts believe N’s announcement was inappropriate.

Someone else’s “big occasion,” according to Very Well Family, is not the time or place to reveal a pregnancy.

While it may be nice to break the news during a family event where everyone is present, it is critical to avoid stealing someone else’s thunder, according to the article.

“So, if someone else has recently made a huge announcement, like their engagement, keep your mouth shut. This is a condensed version of the information.