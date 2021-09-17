At a fast food restaurant, a woman bites into a decomposing human finger inside a burger.

After ordering a burger at a fast food restaurant in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, a woman discovered a rotting human finger inside.

After biting into the finger at a Hot Burger establishment on Sunday, the woman said she discovered it.

According to 7News, Estefany Benitez published the horrifying occurrence on Facebook, describing it as “accidental cannibalism.”

She added, along with some horrific imagery, “At the moment of eating, I chewed on a FINGER.” On the plate next to the burger, the images showed what seemed to be a pale, rotting fingertip.

“Good evening…!! I’m distributing to the Hot Burguer 3 ro ring of San Aurelio branch, because when eating and chewing the amazing burger, this happened today Sunday 12-09-2021 in the night and they tried to close the Branch and shut it off and turned it off again as if nothing happened,” the message stated. “On top of that, they assured us he’d refund our money, as if nothing had happened. Please spread the word.”

Benitez can be heard sarcastically stating in an accompanying video, which has over 60,000 views, “Here we are at the amazing Hot Burger where a finger ended up in my burger.”

She was also overheard speaking with a restaurant representative, who stated that the burgers arrived pre-cooked at the store and that “nothing like this has ever occurred to us before.” … Please let me know what you want, and we’ll get it for you.”

Despite the representative’s promise to close the burger restaurant while Benitez was present, she claims they continued to “serve customers as if nothing had happened.”

A Hot Burger spokesman labeled the occurrence a “unfortunate incident” after her post went popular on social media, explaining that a worker had lost part of his index finger while cooking the beef. The incident was also confirmed by local police, according to reports.

According to the New York Post, the Bolivian vice-minister for the defense of user and consumer rights later declared that the burger branch would be temporarily suspended and that the company would be fined. It’s unknown whether Benitez will take legal action and file accusations against the fast food company.