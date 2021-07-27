At a failing children’s home, children were discovered to be at risk of harm.

Ofsted has strongly criticized a children’s home run by Sefton Council for putting children “at risk of injury.”

Inspectors discovered “severe and pervasive deficiencies in safeguarding procedures, leadership and management” during their inspection last month, which resulted in the home being graded “inadequate.”

Inspectors found workers at the home failed to recognise the possibility for children to be exploited by criminals and did not provide a “welcoming” or “homely” environment, according to a report released on Tuesday (July 27).

Third devastating report on Sefton’s vulnerable children’s services in two years brings a sense of déjà vu.

The failures, according to a council spokesperson, are “unacceptable” and are being rectified “as a priority.”

During their visit, Ofsted inspectors saw broken furniture in children’s rooms, as well as locks on kitchen and games room doors that “not only unduly [restrict]the children’s access to all areas of the home, but also [detract]from a friendly setting.”

Staff were also accused of being “unaware of the potential symptoms of child criminal exploitation,” failing to “consistently encourage and support home tuition,” and using “language that has the potential to stigmatize children,” according to the report.

The inspectors also chastised the home’s administration, claiming that the registered manager has been missing since the outbreak began and that interim arrangements “have not been adequate.”

There were insufficient permanent employees to deal with the increased number of children residing at the facility, and personnel had not received necessary refresher training.

“Shortfalls in the care and protection provided for children are overlooked,” the inspectors said, “posing a risk of harm to children.”

“This current inspection has uncovered a number of unacceptable concerns, which is disappointing in view of the ‘good’ assessment of the previous complete inspection,” a Sefton Council spokesperson said.

“While Covid’s influence has contributed to some of the service’s issues, it is not the primary cause, and we will address the concerns raised as a priority as part of the enhancements we are doing.

“The council is already investing an extra £7 million in children’s social care to strengthen the service and address the.”

