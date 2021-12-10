At a dog grotto in Liverpool, a pub is inviting dogs to have their pictures taken with Santa.

A Santa Paws grotto has appeared under Liverpool One’s big Christmas tree at Bar Hutter on Wall Street in Liverpool.

Dogs may snap photos with Santa and enjoy ‘paw-secco’ and Christmas dog treats.

The dog grotto comes with a dog bed, a water bowl, and, most importantly, it provides shelter from the elements.

“Did you know we allow doggos in our Alpine Ski-Village as well?” a spokesman remarked.

There might even be some snacks for them to enjoy so they don’t miss out on the holiday cheer! Drinks, food, and dogs are also available.

“Can you think of anything else?! Make a reservation for your own private hütte, bring your dog, and prepare to raise the woof and paw-ty.” There are ten little ski-themed cottages where visitors can enjoy a drink while listening to live music for owners and those who choose to visit.

The famed Bombardino and Shot-Skis cocktails are among the cocktail selections. Your personal hütte host will bring you all drinks.

Guests can also sing along to Christmas favourites on the karaoke machine.

“That Christmassy vibe of everyone being together,” the representative continued. You’re in for a big treat when you add karaoke and prosecco to the mix.

“We’ve increased availability across all of our sites, so now is your chance to claim a spot.”

Online reservations are available.