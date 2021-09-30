At a Congressional Baseball Game, Joe Biden was booed by the audience.

When President Joe Biden appeared at the annual Congressional baseball game in Washington, D.C., he was booed by what appeared to be Republican baseball fans.

Fans greeted the president with mixed emotions as he arrived at Nationals Park on Wednesday night, as the Democrats trailing their opponents.

Democrats in the stands applauded the president, while Republicans in the other section of the stadium booed him.

On Twitter, White House writer Jennifer Jacobs said, “Both applause (from the Dem side) and boos (from the GOP side) as [Joe Biden] introduced at Nationals field for Congressional games.”

Others waved placards urging Democrats and Republicans to pass a massive budget plan that has sparked a political firestorm on Capitol Hill.

“Our lives are not a game,” one banner said. 3.5T pass”

“Trump 2024…,” read another.

“Reclaim America.”

The banners and the polarizing reaction to Biden reflected the tense environment in Congress as lawmakers debate the future of the $3.5 trillion infrastructure program and the $3.5 trillion social and climate spending package.

As @potus was introduced at a Congressional baseball game, there were both applause (from the Democratic side) and boos (from the Republican side). pic.twitter.com/40RZvPH5hj

September 29, 2021 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs)

Both the comprehensive package and the law will be decided in a crucial vote later on Thursday, and Democrats have been working nonstop to gain support.

Democratic leaders have expressed confidence in their ability to garner the necessary votes, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi telling reporters on Tuesday, “We hope to arrive to a point where we can all move forward on that in the next day or so.” Both bills will be passed.”

If Democrats fail to approve the law and package, they may face electoral disaster in the 2022 midterm elections.

Biden has earlier postponed a trip to Chicago due to the ongoing negotiations on the critical legislation.

It also provided an opportunity for Biden to establish bipartisan ties, with the president observed greeting the players in the Republican dugout.

Kevin Brady, a Republican from Texas, remarked on the game’s significance to Reuters, saying, “This fosters relationships and creates a breather from some of the ugliest, I think, politicized atmospheres I’ve seen in Congress.”

It’s a custom. This is a condensed version of the information.