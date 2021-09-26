At a concert, Harry and Meghan pleaded for the globe to be vaccinated.

Harry and Meghan urged for the world to be vaccinated at a concert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out against covid vaccine inequity at the Global Citizen Live event in New York.

During the event, which was one of a series involving celebrities held throughout the world on Saturday (September 25), Harry and Meghan spoke to the crowd and campaigned for individuals in poorer countries to have access to lifesaving injections.

“We’re fighting misinformation, bureaucracy, a lack of openness and access, and, most crucially, a human rights crisis,” Harry said.

Meghan said, “Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to access this vaccination, that is the premise, but that is not happening.”

“And while you may get vaccinated almost anywhere in our country and many others, billions of people all over the world cannot.

“It’s outrageous that so much vaccination has gone to just ten wealthy countries and not to everyone else so far. It’s simply inexcusable.”

“We have everything we need to vaccinate the entire world,” her husband explained, “but the professionals tell us what’s blocking us.”

“They said that many countries are ready to manufacture vaccines at home, but that they are unable to do so because ultra-rich pharmaceutical companies refuse to share the formulations.

“These countries have the resources, know-how, and labor force to start manufacturing. All that’s left is for the vaccine’s intellectual property rights to be waived and the vaccination technology to be shared.

“By the way, the government financed a lot of these vaccines. The vaccines are yours because you paid for them.”

“We’re here tonight because the brightest scientists, researchers, frontline workers, and selfless public health leaders have risked their lives to defend our global society,” Meghan said.

The narrator states, “They are our humanitarian heroes.”

The performances of Global Citizen, whose mission is to “defend the environment and alleviate poverty,” were broadcast live around the world.

Prior to their appearance at the New York event, Harry and Meghan met with Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, and Shawn Mendes. “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”