At a Colorado amusement park, a 6-year-old boy dies in a thrill ride accident.

According to park officials, a six-year-old boy perished in a sad accident at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado on Sunday.

The girl was hurt at the Haunted Mine Drop, which drops riders 110 feet into a pitch-black tunnel in a matter of seconds.

According to CBS News, the victim went to the park with her family members from Colorado Springs, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the incident occurred. According to the Sheriff’s office, park personnel provided first aid until paramedics came and found the girl had died.

The park authorities declined to reveal the child’s identity in a Facebook statement. “We will not have any more comment until all circumstances have been confirmed, out of respect for all parties involved. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” the message said.

The situation is still being investigated, according to the park’s general manager, Nancy Heard, who spoke to CBS Denver. She told the publication, “We are profoundly heartbroken and ask that you please remember the deceased’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Officials have announced that the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, which is located on Iron Mountain in Glenwood Springs, would be closed on Tuesday.

The coroner’s office, which is investigating the death with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, has scheduled an autopsy for this week.

One of the park’s most popular attractions is the Haunted Mine Drop. The rider would be strapped into a seat and lowered “110 feet beneath the dark bowels of Iron Mountain in what feels like a free-fall,” according to the park’s website. The ride requires a minimum height of 46 inches. To ride the Haunted Mine Drop, one must also sign a waiver. There are no stated age limitations.

However, after the accident, the ride’s part has been removed from the park. The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is the United States’ only mountaintop theme park.

