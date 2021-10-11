At a colleague’s party, a trainee solicitor is accused of rapping a student.

Tom Hagyard, 29, brought a bottle of wine to the party after giving his parents and two sisters to a joyful three-course lunch with his first payment as a lawyer, according to Isleworth Crown Court.

Before his arrest and charge, Hagyard told the jury that he was looking forward to a “distinguished career.”

The alleged victim stated she blacked out and awoke to discover herself being raped by an unknown person.

Hagyard, of 8 Fylde Road, Southport, said at the trial that he had talked to both women that night and that the first was a “willing and enthusiastic” partner, denying he raped her.

He has pled not guilty to one count of raping the law student and two charges of assault by penetration on October 15, 2017.

Hagyard has also pled not guilty to two charges of sexually assaulting a second young woman, also 26, while she slept on the living room couch later that same evening.

He claimed he was about to depart when the host offered him to lie on her bed, which was already occupied by the first alleged victim.

“She quickly rolled towards me and kissed me,” he added. It caught me off guard, but I liked her and thought she was attractive.” Consensual sexual activity ensued, but not full sex, according to Hagyard, who remained fully dressed throughout, unlike the woman whose jeans he removed.

During her video-recorded police interrogation, the woman informed the jurors she had wine, prosecco, and vodka that night.

“We got really drunk,” she admitted, “and I don’t remember anything.” I went to bed, and when I awoke, there was a boy standing on top of me.

“I couldn’t move because I was drifting in and out of consciousness.” I froze for a second, but I didn’t fight him or anything. I recall attempting to shove him away from me. For a long time, I was staring at the wall.

