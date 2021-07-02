At a car wash, looking for indications of modern slavery

Modern-day slavery exists in every part of the United Kingdom, with thousands of cases reported each year.

For the raid at Splash Car Valeting car wash in Picton Road, Wavertree, officers were accompanied by a team from the Gangmasters and Labour Authority.

Two people were detained on suspicion of forced labor and immigration violations.

After the car wash raid, Merseyside drivers were left “devastated,” but how can you recognize the hallmarks of modern-day slavery?

They discovered two persons working at the facility who they suspected were modern-day slaves.

These two victims have now been protected from such exploitation, according to a tweet from the Merseyside Police South Liverpool squad.

If a car wash only accepts cash, doesn’t provide receipts, or only the management handles money, it could indicate that the company isn’t paying taxes or paying employees properly.

A car wash that operates outside of the tax system is more likely to be willing and able to exploit its employees.

Although it is not unlawful to employ minors aged 13 and up, their youth and the low cost of their labor make them increasingly vulnerable to abuse.

Children under the age of 16 are not entitled to the national minimum wage, while those over 16 are covered by the law but only have access to a wage that is much less than the national minimum wage.

Workers that appear scared could be an indicator of the numerous methods used to manage exploited workers, such as threats, intimidation, physical assault, coercion, debt bondage, and pay withholding.

Employers are required by health and safety requirements to take practical efforts to minimise the risk of injury to their employees, including providing protective apparel such as gloves, boots, and overalls.

When washing cars, some hand car washes utilize dangerous chemicals like hydrochloric acid.

Employers who do not provide protective equipment may be in violation of health and safety regulations.

Workers living on the car wash site are not uncommon, according to a survey on the nature of exploitation in the hand car wash sector. The summary comes to a close.