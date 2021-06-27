At a campaign-style event, Trump airs previous election frustrations.

In his first campaign-style rally since leaving the White House, Donald Trump repeated his bogus election grievances and portrayed a gloomy picture of the country under Democratic control.

One of the Republicans who voted for his historic second impeachment was the target of his vengeance.

Mr Trump’s rally was staged on Saturday night in Lorain County, Ohio, not far from Cleveland, to promote Max Miller, a former White House assistant who is running for Congress against Republican Representative Anthony Gonzalez.

Mr Gonzalez was one of ten Republican House members who voted to impeach Mr Trump for his involvement in encouraging the tragic Capitol building insurgency on January 6.

They must pay, according to Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump repeated some of the bogus assertions he made during his futile challenge to President Joe Biden’s election victory in his remarks.

“The election was over on November 3rd evening, and then everything started closing down all over,” he stated of election night. “They turned a great victory into something that should never have happened.”

Mr. Trump was, in fact, describing a real vote-counting process in which Mr. Biden took the lead as the night progressed, as returns from Democratic-leaning cities in important states and mail-in ballots were reported. Officials from the Trump administration’s election team, as well as top election officials from Republican-led states, recognized the election’s legitimacy.

When Hillary Clinton, the Democrat he beat in 2016, was mentioned, the audience screamed “Lock her up,” a throwback to the past.

From the fairgrounds into town, traffic was backed up, with pro-Trump placards strewn over lawns. As supporters arrived, vendors on street corners offered “Trump 2024” flags and other goods.

The gathering, which took place five months after Mr Trump resigned under a storm of violence, signals the start of a new, more visible phase of his post-presidency.

Mr Trump is preparing a rush of events after spending much of his time behind closed doors creating a political apparatus and raging about the last election. (This is a brief piece.)