At a calm café, a fight breaks out because a man has “something in his hand.”

This morning, police were called to a scuffle in a quiet coffee shop in Formby.

Two males were spotted shouting at each other in Geee’s café before moving outside, according to reports.

One witness claimed that after the fight started, one of the men went to his car and returned ‘with something in his hand.’

“We were having a great lunch in the village until this fella suddenly started shouting and wanting a fight,” the mother told The Washington Newsday. I’m not sure what happened, but I believe someone mentioned his child.

“He got inside his car and returned with something in his hand that I couldn’t see. There were many youngsters inside, all of whom appeared to be disturbed. It destroyed our meal, which is unfortunate because it is a charming little café.”

“At around 11.30am today (Friday 13 August), we got a report of an altercation on Brow Lane, Formby,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“It was claimed that outside Geee’s Coffee, two males were fighting and shouting at each other.

“Police were called, but the men had fled the scene.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is requested to call police or pass information to the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000563874. You can also reach out to them through their website, https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.”