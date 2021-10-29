At a beautiful location, creepy ‘fingers’ emerge from the ground.

Visitors to Formby Beach in the coming weeks are being asked not to be alarmed if they notice something unexpected in the nature reserve.

Thousands of visitors flock to Formby each year to enjoy the golden sands and beautiful pinewoods, as well as to see if they can spot a red squirrel.

Today, the National Trust, which manages the region as well as hundreds of other locations around the country, shared a series of images depicting “scary” items visitors might come across during their visit.

The following is an excerpt from the article: “These fungus will make your cauldron bubble with double double, toil and hardship.

“Add a pinch of dead man’s fingers and a smidgeon of yellow brain, as well as one or two cramp balls. It’ll be finished with a handful of devil’s fingers and an oozing beefsteak.

“For some frightening company this Halloween, there’s no place like the countryside.”

The photographs depict a variety of fungi that resemble various objects.

The most convincing of them is ‘dead man’s fingers,’ so named because as they grow, they branch out into lobes, resembling fingers on a hand.

While they may appear to be terrible, they are actually a species of coral that can be found along the UK’s whole coastline.

The National Trust commented on its own article, saying, “We can only begin to guess how many people have seen this and assumed the worst…”

One commenter said: “Is this how it appears to be? Isn’t this a Halloween joke?” Another person added: “These are unsettling. It appears just like genuine hands, which is something I’ve never seen before.” Devil’s fingers, a fungus with red “tentacles” that splay out like a starfish, and yellow brain fungus, which looks just like you’d expect, are among the other photographs in the post.