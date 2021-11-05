At a 5-star ‘luxury’ hotel, bed bugs feast on a baby’s face.

A 33-year-old British woman has blasted travel agent TUI for allegedly doing nothing when she and her family were allegedly bitten by bed bugs while staying at a 5-star hotel in Mexico.

Sarah Finch of Swansea, Wales, planned a luxurious trip to Cancun for her husband and two children as a last-minute present.

According to The Liverpool Echo, she said the trip left her with a severe allergic reaction and her 1-year-old daughter with bites on her face due to an alleged bed bug infestation in the hotel they stayed at.

After their first night at the Royalton Riviera Cancun, Finch claimed she awoke with “18 bites all over my body.” She was instructed to inspect the bed for bed bugs, which bite in clusters and lines, after chatting with other visitors.

“I ran directly to the room, and what I discovered was unbelievable; the entire bed was crawling,” Finch said, according to Wales Online.

Because she had to take antihistamine shots to treat her infected bites, she characterized herself as “wheezy and dizzy all the time.”

According to the story, Charlotte, Finch’s daughter, was also placed on medicine after suffering “many bites all over her hands and face.”

Meanwhile, Lily, Charlotte’s 4-year-old sister, “spent the holiday feeling extremely upset with bites on her face and arms,” according to Finch.

According to reports, Finch offered the luxury hotel enough time to find another room for her family or fumigate their room, but no arrangements were made.

She stated that she encountered at least 12 other guests who were having the same issue, and that she and her two children slept in the hotel’s lobby room until a new room could be arranged.

After her family’s health “deteriorated,” Finch phoned her TUI representative and demanded to be evacuated from the resort. She claimed, however, that the manager never contacted her and that no resolution was presented despite her making eight phone calls.

“I can’t express how angry I am at TUI for letting us down so badly. I’m ill and traumatized that we’re in this predicament, but [I’m even more enraged] for my children “Finch remarked.

Before going home Monday following their 10-night trip in Mexico, the Finch family had to pay £2,000 ($2,700) to shift to different lodging at Planet Hollywood. According to reports, they planned to hot wash all of the clothes they bagged and segregated in order to eliminate any bugs.