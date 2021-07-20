At 35,000 feet, a Ryanair passenger had a suspected heart attack and dies.

A man died on a flight to Malaga after having a suspected heart attack.

When the Ryanair flight was 35,000 feet in the air, the man became unresponsive around an hour into the flight.

It happened on aircraft FR3232 from Manchester to Malaga on Friday, July 16.

On suspicion of child sex offenses, a Premier League player has been arrested.

Staff did their best to start first aid, according to eyewitness Emma Gaskell, and then urged anyone on board with a medical background to come forward.

Emma, a nurse and medical trainer, responded to the cabin crew’s distress cries but discovered that the man had no pulse.

As the captain made an emergency landing in Nantes, France, two passengers and crew administered CPR for 25 minutes and used a defibrillator unit.

French paramedics later confirmed the man’s death, according to Emma.

“Paramedics came and got him off the plane, and it was another 15 minutes, but he didn’t make it,” she explained.

“The crew was a little disturbed and needed a break.”

The man was reported to be from Manchester and was traveling with his family, which included his son and grandchildren.

Emma thanked Ryanair’s crew for their calm demeanor and the presence of a defibrillator on board.

“The defib is often really successful,” Emma added.

“Unfortunately, there was no happy ending on this occasion, but it could have rescued someone in a different situation.

“You never know when something like that can happen, and I believe it’s critical to raise awareness about it.

“The Ryanair employees were fantastic.

“I’m delighted I was able to assist; everyone did their best.”

On Saturday, July 17, the flight continued to Malaga, arriving around 3 a.m.

“Ryanair sends its heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved and is giving any support required,” a Ryanair representative said.