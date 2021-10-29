At 3 a.m., a woman was taken from a car, beaten up, and thrown in the street.

At 3 a.m., a woman was taken from her car, beaten up, and then abandoned in a street by an assailant who drove away and left her.

The woman, who requested anonymity but allowed to be photographed, claims she was assaulted after a night out with friends and the man who later attacked her.

According to the Manchester Evening News, she alleges she met her attacker on an internet forum.

Two automobiles with suspected phony plates are surrounded by armed cops.

The woman, from Cheshire, was punched, and she required hospital care as a result.

The victim also filed an official complaint with the force, claiming that five weeks have passed since the event and that GMP had done no action. She claims she gave the cops the suspect’s name and other information.

Today, a police chief apologized for the delays in the investigation and stated that the victim would be contacted by a senior officer.

The woman’s trauma began on September 17th, when she went out with pals for drinks in Worsley, Salford.

She had accompanied them from her home in Cheshire, and she had also invited a man she had met in a group chat online.

According to the victim, “I told him I’d be at the Worsley gathering and instructed him to “meet us there.”

“It was a pleasant evening. I drank a couple of beers, and he had a couple as well. He had reserved a local hotel, but at the end of the night, he claimed he would bring me home, while my friends arrived in another car.” She said, ” “We exited the establishment and walked to his car. He stated that he was unable to locate it. We must have looked for it for at least 15 minutes. I poked fun at him, saying, “How can you not know where you parked your car?”

“He advised me to take an Uber. ‘No, the very least you can do is take me home,’ I responded. What type of individual abandons a girl at 2.30 a.m.?'” They ultimately located the vehicle, which was close to the location where they had spent the evening.

“The summary comes to an end.”