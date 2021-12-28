At £15,000, this Liverpool house is one of the cheapest in the UK.

Last year, someone in Liverpool was able to get a fantastic deal on real estate.

According to The Mirror, a flat on London Road sold for under £15,000 in April 2021.

The most and least costly properties sold in England and Wales between January and October this year have been disclosed, with the majority of the most expensive residences in and around London, but the cheapest scattered around the country, including Merseyside and Lancashire.

House hunters in Merseyside are looking for the following postcodes. 2021 According to Land Registry records, the Liverpool home wasn’t the only one that sold for such a cheap price; three other buildings in Sunderland and one in Burnley all sold for the same price.

According to the Office for National Statistics, average house prices in the UK climbed by 10.2 percent in the year to October 2021, down from 12.3 percent in September 2021.

According to data from October 2021 to October 2022, there were 14,021 £1 million or more transactions in England and Wales, including 2,473 at £2 million or more.

Every property purchased at market value is recorded in the Land Registry.

Sales under a power of sale/repossessions, buy-to-lets, and transfers to non-private individuals are also included in the statistics.

Because it can take several weeks for transactions to be recorded after they’ve been completed, some sales from later in the timeframe may not yet be listed.

On April 06, a flat at D.10.01, One Hyde Park, 100, Knightsbridge, London, City Of Westminster, Greater London, SW1X 7LJ sold for £111,000,000. (this sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession)

39 Phillimore Gardens, London, Kensington And Chelsea, Greater London, W8 7QG, a detached house, sold for £38,000,000 on August 0248 Phillimore Gardens, London, Kensington And Chelsea, Greater London, W8 7QG, a detached house, sold for £28,991,750 on January 1948 Elsworthy Road, London, Camden, Greater London, NW3 3BU, a detached house, sold for £25,900,000 on June 2123 “The summary has come to an end.”