Asylum Seeker Found Guilty of Raping Woman in Nottinghamshire Park

An asylum seeker has been convicted of raping a vulnerable woman in a Nottinghamshire park last June. Sheraz Malik, 28, was found guilty of two counts of rape following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court. The victim, an 18-year-old woman, had been intoxicated when the attack occurred in Sutton Lawn park, Sutton-in-Ashfield, on June 29, 2023.

Rape and Vulnerability of Victim

Malik, originally from Pakistan and living in the UK as an asylum seeker, had denied the allegations, claiming the sexual encounters were consensual. However, a jury of twelve returned unanimous guilty verdicts on two counts of rape – one oral and one vaginal – after deliberating for three hours. They acquitted him on a third count of anal rape.

During the trial, the court heard that the woman had been drinking alcohol with a male friend before they encountered Malik and several other men in the park. After her friend left her with the group, she reported being raped by two men while alone with them. The prosecution emphasized that she was “drunk and obviously vulnerable” at the time of the assault. The victim testified that she felt unable to refuse Malik’s advances and only gave him her Snapchat details after the assault because she felt pressured and uncomfortable.

Malik, who had been smoking cannabis and playing cricket in the park with his friends, denied using force or slapping the victim. He claimed the woman had expressed interest in him and had told him she “really liked” him and “enjoyed” their encounter. He also faced questioning about why a different name had been used to book his travel ticket following the incident, but he explained that a friend had made the booking for him.

Following the verdict, Judge Simon Ash KC thanked the jury for their work and announced that Malik would be remanded into custody. A pre-sentence report will be prepared to assess the risk he may pose before sentencing. Malik will appear in court again on February 6, 2026, to set a date for sentencing. The judge warned him that the charges he had been convicted of were extremely serious.

The case highlights the continued challenges surrounding the safety and protection of vulnerable individuals in public spaces, particularly for young women who may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The court’s focus on the victim’s vulnerability serves as a reminder of the importance of consent and the need for greater public awareness of these issues.