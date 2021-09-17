A’suspicious’ Ford Focus leads to a large haul for the cops.

Following a stop check, two guys were arrested and suspected crack cocaine and heroin were seized.

Around 9.40 a.m. on Thursday, Targeted Team police on patrol on Provident Street in St Helens spotted a Ford Focus in “suspicious circumstances.”

The automobile and its occupants were searched, and a bag containing 160 suspected crack cocaine pebbles and 40 suspected heroin rocks was discovered. Two individuals were apprehended, according to Merseyside Police.

A 52-year-old Huyton man and a 41-year-old Anfield man were both arrested and taken to a police station for questioning on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A narcotics.

Both men are still being investigated and will be for the time being.

“This was excellent police action that has removed a considerable quantity of narcotics from circulation, which would have spread misery in our community,” said Inspector Rob Budden of the St Helens Targeted Team.

“In addition to patrols on the streets, information from residents is critical in forming a picture of significant areas, seizing drugs, and arresting individuals, so please come forward with anything comparable and we will act.”

If you have any suspicions that drugs are being stored or supplied in your neighborhood, please contact our social media department through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre.’ If a crime is in progress, dial 999.

You can also call Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously on 0800 555 111. “The summary has come to an end.”