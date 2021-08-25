A’surprisingly large number’ of babies and children were handed up to UK troops in Kabul.

A British Army physician has described how, amid a “unexpectedly high number” of children turned over to forces in Kabul, he used his experience as a new father to help settle a baby passed over a wall to troops.

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Caesar, a trauma and orthopaedic surgeon of the Royal Army Medical Corps’ 16 Medical Regiment, has been working in a hospital established up at Kabul airport for injured servicemen and Afghans undergoing the evacuation process.

And he claimed the injuries he had been treating ranged from bullet wounds, flashbang injuries, and persons crushed in the mob, to those who had run out of medication and others who were suffering from heat exhaustion.

Lt Col Caesar added, “There has also been an unanticipated high number of children being transferred to us and being handled with by the hospital.”

“The infant that was given over the wall to the US Marines wound up here at the Role 2 hospital, where he was cared for with many other children who had been separated from their parents.” At Kabul airport, viral photographs show babies and small toddlers being handed over to military, often over barbed wire-topped fences.

“While they waited to be either moved on to a safe destination or reunited with their parents, both the Norwegians, the US, and ourselves took turns taking care of those children and gave them the pastoral care that they needed,” Lt Col Caesar stated.

He further claimed that the infant, who was transferred over the wall to US Marines to escape being crushed, was struggling to settle while being fed by a coworker.

“As a new father of a 14-month-old, I have a little more expertise dealing with little children, so we took her on a walk, walked around the hospital, and I managed to burp her a few times,” he explained.

“After she seemed to relax, she sat with me for another half-hour.

“So, while she was gradually settling down, she was turned over to one of the nursing staff, who successfully rocked her to sleep.

