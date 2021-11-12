A’superstar’ participant from ITV’s The Chase tears The Beast’s smile away.

On Friday’s episode of The Chase, a contestant wiped the joy off Mark Labbett’s face.

On today’s episode of the iconic ITV gameshow, the Beast was the Chaser, standing in the path of four new contestants.

The quizzers were Robin, Lynne, Seb, and Andrea, who were competing for a $1,000 prize.

After excellent performances, Robin and Lynne both advanced past the Beast to earn a spot in the Final Chase.

Seb sat in seat 3 – and with a hilarious appearance, the 23-year-old had Bradley Walsh in stitches.

The Sociology and Education student accumulated £6,000 in his cash builder and avoided temptation by playing for that sum rather than the £36,000 offered by Mark Labbett.

“I wouldn’t get out of bed for £36,000,” he joked.

Seb won over admirers on Twitter who acclaimed him as a superstar, and Bradley Walsh was rooting for him to slay the Beast.

“I adore Seb,” Michelle added.

Cc remarked: “Seb is a fascinating individual. I’ve been laughing the entire time.” “Seb is a laugh,” Martin said. “Seb – Superstar,” India tweeted. Mark felt he had finally knocked out Seb with a question about Greek mythology after a nail-biting head-to-head.

“In Greek myth, Zeus punished the deceitful king Ixion by binding him for all eternity to what?” Bradley wondered.

The Beast laughed confidently, knowing Seb wouldn’t be able to figure out the answer.

Seb, on the other hand, proved Mark wrong when he chose “Burning Wheel” to advance to the Final Round.

Mark agreed: “I was familiar with Ixion’s wheel. He figured it out. That’s how life is.” Andrea was caught in seat 4 by the Beast, meaning the three players were battling for a total prize pool of £20,000.

In the Final Chase, the team climbed 18 steps, but Mark Labbett was in imperious form, answering all of his questions perfectly, leaving the team empty-handed.