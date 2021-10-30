A’superb’ deal is an overgrown abandoned plot with piles of rubble.

A dilapidated plot of land in a ‘wonderful’ Merseyside position is up for sale.

The advertisement is regarded as a “superb” opportunity for someone looking to start developing and building a property portfolio.

The site is located on Leasowe Road, in the heart of Wallasey Village, Wirral, close to local shops and eateries.

A BP petrol station is located nearby, and Wallasey Village train station and bus stops are only a short walk away.

Two commercial premises have already been granted planning permission, each with a well-designed two-bedroom flat above.

The designs depict two first-floor flats, each with an open plan lounge and kitchen and two bedrooms, according to blueprints uploaded to Rightmove.

According to the floor designs, there will also be room for a small garden, patio, or storage place in the front of the property.

The potential rental income for the site is projected to be roughly £24,000 per year.

Images of the site reveal an unkempt area to the left of the plot, which is surrounded by a metal fence and overgrown with plants.

A gravel and concrete area with debris piles may be found on the plot’s right hand side.

“Hunters are thrilled to present to the market this exceptional opportunity to purchase a prominent block of property in the heart of Wallasey Village,” according to the advertising.

“Located in a high-traffic area with excellent transportation links and nearby amenities such as stores, independent restaurants, and schools.”

“At the moment, the plot is being sold with planning permission for two business units, each with a well-designed two-bedroom apartment above.”

“The site’s prospective rental income is in the area of £24,000 per year.”

