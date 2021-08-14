A’stylish’ mansion hidden behind private gates has a mystery price tag.

A mysteriously priced ‘stylish’ property has been on the market in Merseyside.

On Argarmeols Road in Freshfield, the five bedroom property is hidden behind an intercom and double gates.

Two ‘jack and jill’ en-suite bathrooms, a ‘superb’ family room and dining space, and underfloor heating are among the highlights.

On the market is a ‘stunning’ 200-year-old property with panoramic views for kilometers.

It’s uncertain how much the home will sell for because the asking price was not disclosed.

Rightmove’s market data, on the other hand, can provide light on the pricing of comparable houses for sale in the region.

On Massams Lane, 0.2 miles away, a five-bedroom property is now up for sale for £1,00,000.

A home for £1,300,000 is also on the market 0.2 miles away on Victoria Road.

A house on Shireburn Road, less than half a mile distant, is listed for £2,400,000.

Two houses on Argarmeols Road that were listed for £1,500,000 and £2,200,000 respectively sold in 2020 and 2019.

Given those figures, the Argarmeols property is projected to fetch a six-figure sum.

According to Rightmove, the average sold house price in Freshfield over the last year was £415,365.

Detached houses sold for £474,317, while semi-detached houses sold for £368,359 and terraced houses sold for £263,929.

The Argarmeols Road house has been designed ‘stylishly’ with ‘high quality fixtures’ throughout, according to images on Rightmove.

The house has a large hall with a hand-painted walnut spindled staircase that leads to a galleried landing.

The hall is large enough to have its own seating space and connects to a cloakroom, bathroom, and entertainment area.

The garden room, which has a vaulted ceiling and bi-folding doors that lead into the back garden patio, is also on the ground level.

An open plan kitchen and dining room with adequate space for a family sitting area makes for a ‘superb’ kitchen and dining room.

The kitchen is completely equipped with granite worktops and a variety of base, wall, and drawer units. A ‘laundry room’ with worktops and a stainless steel inset sink with a mixer tap is also available.

Four of the five bedrooms are located on the first level.

Each bedroom has something to brag about. “The summary has come to an end.”