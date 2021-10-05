A’structural problem’ at the civic center prompts a temporary shutdown.

A “structural incident” has forced the closure of a Wirral civic centre.

Wirral Council’s Bebington Civic Centre has been shuttered indefinitely while a “complete inspection” is carried out.

A Wirral council spokeswoman said that an evaluation will be needed to determine what work needs to be done at the centre, and that the closure is a “precautionary step.”

“Due to a structural incident at Bebington Civic Centre, the building will be closed to the public while a comprehensive inspection is conducted and an evaluation of what remedial work may be required,” the spokesperson stated.

“At this time, it is unclear how long a complete closure will be required, but all activities at the centre, including the library and any planned clubs, meetings, or events, have been canceled until further notice.

“We apologize for the difficulty this will cause, but this is a preventative action done in the interests of the safety of our personnel and visitors.

“Once the inspection and assessment are completed, we will have further information. Other libraries in Birkenhead, Bromborough, Eastham, Greasby, Moreton, Rock Ferry, Wallasey Central, and West Kirby are open in the meanwhile.

“Order and collect services are also available in Birkenhead, Wallasey Central, and West Kirby libraries. The Home Reader Service is also still available.”

According to The Washington Newsday, Bebington Co-op Academy Sixth Form was using a portion of the civic centre while maintenance was being done on the school grounds, which were flooded at the beginning of September.

“Unfortunately, the school is presently a building site,” a Bebington Co-op Academy representative wrote in a tweet on September 27.

“Our Co-op managers have applauded us for getting students back in quickly, and despite the fact that 6th form is at The Civic Centre, our students have been fantastic. We hope to have finished all of the work by October half-term.”

The Bebington Co-op Academy has declined to comment on the civic centre’s closing.