Astroworld’s death is being lamented as an investigation into the music festival begins.

Investigators are trying to figure out how eight people died in a stampede of fans at a Houston music festival, as concertgoers described the terror and uncertainty of being stuck in the crowd and grieved the deceased.

Authorities plan to investigate what went wrong during rapper Travis Scott’s performance on Friday night using footage, witness interviews, and a review of concert procedure.

When the crowd stormed the stage, many were squeezed so tightly that they couldn’t breathe.

Billy Nasser, 24, a concertgoer from Indianapolis, said things got “very chaotic” around 15 minutes into Scott’s set and people started smashing one another. “I was lifting people up and attempting to drag them out,” he said.

“I scooped him up,” Nasser recounted of a concertgoer he saw on the ground. He was being trampled by onlookers. People were stomping, so I took up his head and peered at his eyes, which were white and rolled back to the back of his skull.” Flowers, candles, grief letters, and T-shirts formed a temporary monument at NRG Park over the weekend.

After the concert, Michael Suarez, 26, headed to the expanding memorial.

He stated, “No one wants to watch or hear people die during a festival.” “We came here to have a nice time – a fantastic night – and it’s heartbreaking to learn that someone has died.” A 14-year-old high school student, a 16-year-old girl who liked dancing, and a 21-year-old engineering student at the University of Dayton were among the dead, according to friends and family members. The youngest was 14 years old, and the oldest was 27 years old.

Thirteen persons were still hospitalized yesterday (Sunday), although their situations were not revealed. At the concert, more than 300 people were treated at a field hospital.

Officials from the city said they were still investigating what caused the commotion during the sold-out Astroworld festival, which was established by Scott and drew roughly 50,000 people.

Authorities have stated that they will examine the design of the area surrounding the stage, among other things.

After the collapse of a stage at the, Steven Adelman, vice-president of the industry group Event Safety Alliance, was formed. “The summary has come to an end.”