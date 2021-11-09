Astroworld Plan Recommends Crowd Management Controls to Prevent Riots, but No Surge Protocol.

Authorities determined that the Astroworld Festival’s event management plans did not include measures for dealing with a crowd influx.

According to the Associated Press, the 56-page plan for the annual Houston festival, created in 2019 by rapper Travis Scott, featured contingency plans for various circumstances such as an active shooter or inclement weather. However, a review of the book reveals that no safeguards were taken to prevent and deal with a crowd surge.

The “mass casualty catastrophe” that occurred during the festival on November 5 was attributed to a crowd rush, according to authorities. This surge, which was typically produced by people being crowded so densely in an area that they couldn’t breathe, killed eight people and injured hundreds more.

According to Astroworld’s operations plan, “in any situation when huge numbers of people are gathered, there is the possibility for a civil disturbance/riot, which can pose a major risk to the safety and security of staff and guests.” “The key to successfully dealing with this type of situation is appropriate crowd management from the moment the doors open. In order to avoid a civil disturbance or riot, crowd control techniques will be used to identify potentially problematic crowd behavior early on.” “The possibility for many alcohol/drug related incidents, possible evacuation needs, and the ever-present threat of a mass casualty situation are recognized as important concerns,” according to the festival’s security and emergency medical response protocols obtained by the Associated Press. At least 14 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Live Nation, and ScoreMore, the festival organizers.

The gathering drew 50,000 people, according to authorities.

A 9-year-old kid who was trampled and remained in a medically induced coma at a Houston hospital Tuesday, according to his family, was among the hundreds injured.

Security and a supervisor should be contacted if crowds are threatening or destructive, according to the plan.

Requests for comment from the personnel identified in charge of Astroworld’s security and operations have gone unanswered.

At least 13 people were hospitalized after being treated at an on-site field hospital.

Ezra, Bernon Blount's 9-year-old grandson, had traveled from out of town to attend the festival.