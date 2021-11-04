Astronomers say the field needs more diversity because men vastly outnumber women, according to a survey.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine released a study on Thursday that calls for increased diversity in the profession, among other objectives for the next ten years.

Every ten years, an astronomer survey is conducted with the goal of gathering various inputs from largely U.S.-based scientists. The 614-page report emphasized the necessity and need for more diversity in an industry that is still dominated by men.

It encouraged NASA, the National Science Foundation, and the Department of Energy to regard harassment and discrimination as “forms of scientific misconduct” and to increase diversity at the top of the organization. The report also urges NASA to evaluate and emphasize the diversity of a science team when allocating funds for programs or research.

The report also emphasized the need of looking for extraterrestrial life, livable planets, understanding the origins and evolutions of black holes and the cosmos, and taking photographs of any Earth-like worlds that may exist beyond our galaxy.

According to the paper, “the following decades will place humanity on a course to discover whether we are alone.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Life on Earth could be the outcome of a common process, or it could necessitate such a unique mix of circumstances that we are the only living beings in our galaxy, if not the entire universe. Either response is significant “According to the report,

NASA should develop a new office to handle space observatories and overlapping missions in the future decades, according to the latest assessment. The first step should be the development of a telescope that is substantially larger than the Hubble Space Telescope and capable of detecting planets 10 billion times fainter than their stars, according to the research. This telescope might be ready to launch in the 2040s for roughly $11 billion once the essential technologies are in place, followed by more gigantic observatories costing billions of dollars.

However, the report stressed the importance of smaller, more modest missions. It said that launching one spacecraft each decade at a cost cap of $1.5 billion balances science and timeliness.

Cost overruns and delays in big projects have been a problem in the past, according to the report. The NASA-led James Webb Space Telescope—designed to examine the early solar system—is set to launch next month. This is a condensed version of the information.