Astronomers discover a scorching hot planet with an 8-hour year.

Astronomers have discovered a new scorchingly hot world that whirls around its star in less than eight hours. It’s also notable for being one of the lightest planets ever discovered outside of our solar system.

The exoplanet GJ 367b, which orbits the sun at a distance of 31 light-years, is an example of an ultra-short-period planet. These are small, compact worlds that orbit their stars at a close distance and have years that are less than 24 hours long.

This exoplanet is so close to its star, the red dwarf GJ 376, that it receives 500 times the amount of radiation that Earth receives from the Sun. GJ 367 b is also tidally locked, which means that one side of the planet, called the “dayside,” is always facing its star.

A daytime temperature of nearly 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit is the outcome. The exoplanet also appears to have lost its atmosphere because to its severe temperatures.

Astronomers were able to determine that GJ 367b is a rocky world with a solid core of iron and nickel due to its proximity to Earth compared to other ultra-short-period planets. This core, like the core of Mercury, spans through over 90% of the planet’s interior.

Roland Vanderspek, a lead research scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), remarked, “We’re finding a Mars-sized planet with the composition of Mercury.” “It’s one of the tiniest planets ever discovered, spinning in an extremely tight orbit around a M dwarf.” Researchers may be able to learn more about how the extreme systems of ultra-short-period planets emerge as a result of this discovery, which was documented in a paper published in the journal Science.

Astronomers will also examine this system to discover if GJ 367b is accompanied by planets that could be habitable around its red dwarf host star.

“The habitable zone for this sort of star would be somewhere near a month-long orbit,” said George Ricker, a senior research scientist at MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research. “We have a decent possibility of seeing other planets in this system because this star is so close by and so brilliant.”

“It’s as if there’s a sign on the wall that says, ‘Look here for extra planets!'”

GJ 367b was discovered with the help of NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. This is a condensed version of the information.