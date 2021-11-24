Astronomers Discover a scorching hot exoplanet with a 16-hour year.

A scorching hot exoplanet has been discovered orbiting its parent star in just 16 hours, according to astronomers. The planet has a “dayside” surface temperature of roughly 6000 F at a distance of 1.5 million kilometers from its star. This indicates that the planet is as hot as a few minor stars.

The exoplanet, which is 855 million light-years away from Earth, belongs to a class of worlds known as “hot Jupiters”—massive gaseous balls similar in size to the solar system’s own gas giant, but which rush around their parent stars, frequently completing an orbit in less than ten days. Much faster than Jupiter’s orbit around the sun, which takes 12 Earth years.

Even for a hot Jupiter, though, this exoplanet, called TOI-2109b, is extraordinary. The planet, which has five times the mass of Jupiter, orbits its star every 16 hours. This is the shortest known orbit of any discovered hot Jupiter, and because of its proximity, it is also the second hottest exoplanet of this type ever detected.

However, TOI-2109b’s short orbital period may signal tragedy in the future. TOI-2109b is thought to be in the midst of “orbital decay,” according to astronomers. This indicates that it is spiraling back to its original star. TOI-2109b, on the other hand, has an exceptionally short orbit, which means it is spiraling into its star quicker than other hot Jupiters.

“If we’re lucky, we might be able to detect how the planet gets closer to its star in one or two years,” said NASA Goddard Space Flight Center researcher Ian Wong. “We will not see the planet plunge into its star in our lifetime. However, in another 10 million years, our planet may no longer exist.” Wong, who was a post-doctoral researcher at MIT at the time of the discovery of TOI-2109b, is the primary author of a study published in The Astronomical Journal that details the findings.

TOI-2109b was discovered using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). The so-called “transit method” of exoplanet identification is used by TESS to discover exoplanets by the slight dips in light they generate as they cross the face of their parent star.

TESS has been extraordinarily effective in detecting exoplanets so far, with the mission having discovered ten as of April this year. This is a condensed version of the information.