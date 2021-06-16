Astronauts performing spacewalks help the station’s solar power.

Astronauts have gone on a spacewalk to install powerful new solar panels on the International Space Station (ISS) in order to meet the growing energy demands of future visits.

It’s the first in a series of spacewalks to upgrade the orbital outpost’s solar wings, which are smaller but more powerful. The electrical upgrade is required to manage the expected influx of paying passengers, which will begin this autumn with a Russian film crew.

To avoid an electrical shock, Nasa took extra precautions when French astronaut Thomas Pesquet and US astronaut Shane Kimbrough worked on the station’s primary power grid.

To keep the station’s aging solar panels from absorbing sunlight and generating power, the pair had to undertake the most dangerous parts of the spacewalk on the night side of Earth. To avoid any touch, their spacesuits’ metal surfaces were covered.

The first of these new solar panels, launched by SpaceX earlier this month, was set to be put beside the station’s oldest electricity-producing wings, which have been in continuous service for more than 20 years.

The folded-up solar wing, which is 10-feet long, four-feet broad, and two-and-a-half-feet thick, had to be lugged to the construction site on the station’s far left end.

The solar panel was supposed to roll out like a red carpet after it was fastened in place. It was estimated that it would take six minutes to stretch to its maximum 63-foot length.

On Sunday, Mr. Pesquet and Mr. Kimbrough will return to install a second solar panel.

To re-energize the space station, four more rockets will be launched.

Nasa aims to maintain the space station producing science research for the next decade, and space visitors will put further strain on the power system.

In October, a Russian film director and actress will travel for filming, followed by wealthy businesspeople from Kazakhstan and Cape Canaveral launching as part of a campaign to open up the private space industry.

Before taking off, these visitors, according to Nasa’s space station program manager Joel Montalbano, will undertake extensive training.