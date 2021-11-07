Astro, a founding member of UB40, died after a brief illness.

Astro, real name Terence Wilson, a former member of UB40, died following a brief illness, according to his new band.

After that, he joined the breakaway group UB40, which included Ali Campbell and Astro.

“We are incredibly devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our dear Astro died away today after a very short illness,” the band said in a statement on Twitter.

“Without him, the world will never be the same. We respectfully request that you respect his family’s privacy during this extremely difficult time.” Astro was a member of UB40 from the late 1970s until 2013, when he resigned to form a new band with Campbell and former keyboardist Mickey Virtue.

After the release of A Real Labour Of Love in 2018, Virtue left the breakaway group.

“RIP ASTRO,” declared the current UB40 lineup in a statement.

“We received the tragic news tonight that Terence Wilson, better known as Astro, an ex-member of UB40, passed suddenly after a brief illness.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies to his family.”

Campbell was a founding member of UB40, and when Ali left in 2008 due to a management conflict, his brother Duncan took over as lead singer.

Duncan announced his retirement from music in June after having a seizure at home, and UB40 just announced musician Matt Doyle will take his position as the band’s new lead singer.

UB40 founded in Birmingham in 1978, taking their name from a form used by persons applying for unemployment benefits at the time.

Red Red Wine and Falling In Love With You were two of the band’s hits.

In June, UB40, Ali Campbell, and Astro gave an unique online event in which they performed their full 1980 album Signing Off.

Since reuniting in 2013, Campbell and Astro have completed many UK arena tours, as well as trips to North and South America, Nigeria, South Africa, Dubai, and Australia, as well as a Red Red Winery Tour in New Zealand’s vineyards.