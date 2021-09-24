A’stressed’ University of Liverpool student was informed that her course had been canceled the day before it was to begin.

A Liverpool student described himself as “stressed” and “disappointed” when his course was postponed one working day before it was scheduled to begin.

On Thursday morning (September 23), Adem Ozkurt, 22, successfully registered for the MSc in Data Science and Communication at the University of Liverpool.

After realizing he hadn’t been provided schedules or registered for his course, the young Stockport guy said he’d been confused for weeks.

On Thursday, Adem said he received an email from the institution alerting him that his master’s program had been canceled.

Senior officials of the communications and media department, he claims, were completely ignorant that anyone had signed up for the now-cancelled course.

“You never anticipate it to happen to you, so when it does, it’s a shock,” Adem told The Washington Newsday. It’s much more shocking when it happens the day before you’re supposed to start.

“I’m starting on Monday, so I’m definitely a little nervous.”

Adem signed a lease for a Smithdown student house with the expectation that his student loan would cover his living expenses and that his university enrollment would qualify him for council tax exemption.

However, Adam’s status and future were thrown into doubt when his master’s degree was abruptly canceled just hours after he received a welcoming e-mail.

The university offered Adem to register for alternate courses, but he is hesitant of transferring to a course that may begin before he is enrolled, citing weeks of “appalling” contact.

“I’ve looked at [the alternative courses], but at the same time, I don’t want to put myself forward for any of them in fear of a rejection, for them to say, ‘Oh we can’t do that because of this,’” Adem told The Washington Newsday.

“They also add in the email, ‘If you desire to take this course, please send us a transfer form.’

“I think I was fair in saying that I don’t want to go through that system of accomplishing things because, for me, the admin has just gotten in the way over the last few weeks.”

