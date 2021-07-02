AstraZeneca and mRNA coronavirus vaccines are recommended by Germany.

All persons who have received a first dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccination should switch to a different type of vaccine for their second dose, according to Germany.

As the more contagious Delta form spreads, the goal is to boost the speed and effectiveness of immunizations.

Jens Spahn, Germany’s health minister, met with his colleagues from the country’s 16 states on Friday, a day after the country’s standing committee on immunization released a draft recommendation.

According to current trial results, the immunological response from a combination of AstraZeneca and an mRNA vaccine was “substantially superior” to that from two doses of AstraZeneca, according to the committee.

It was suggested that the second dosage of an mRNA vaccination be given four weeks or more after the first AstraZeneca shot. Germany employs BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

That’s a lot less time than the committee recommends between two AstraZeneca dosages, which is nine to twelve weeks.

The commission, known in German as STIKO, did not specify which studies it relied on to reach its judgment.

It was a draft, according to Germany’s disease control center, and a definitive suggestion with more depth and sourcing would follow.

Mixing vaccines is likely to be safe and effective, according to researchers, who are currently accumulating evidence to be sure.

In April, German regulators ruled that under-60s who had previously received an AstraZeneca vaccination should, in most cases, receive a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

After the AstraZeneca vaccination was connected to extremely rare blood clots in young people, the decision was made.

Under-60s in Germany are advised to seek medical advice before taking it.

Only being double-vaccinated offers adequate protection against Delta.

Mr Spahn stated that there is enough mRNA vaccine on the market to immediately execute the new guideline, and that this “makes the AstraZeneca vaccine more appealing,” with substantial amounts now on the way and the potential of a significantly shorter wait for the second shot.

According to him, the chairman of STIKO told ministers that the AstraZeneca-BioNTech combination “protects at least as well as BioNTech-BioNTech as a combination.” (This is a brief piece.)