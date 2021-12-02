Astonishing footage shows a car wedged beneath a semi-truck and being dragged down the highway.

A video circulated on social media that showed a car’s front end pinned beneath a huge semi-truck as it was carried down an Illinois highway.

The automobile is difficult to see in the video at first due to a cloud of smoke, but as the driver gets closer to the truck, it becomes clearer. The front part of the car is wedged between the road and the truck’s body, and it is being pushed sideways along the Tri-State Tollway.

The driver of the car pinned beneath the truck stretched their hand out the window and waved as the person capturing the video passed by.

Officers with the Illinois State Police Department said the event happened at 11:40 a.m. and there were no injuries, according to NBC affiliate WTMJ-TV. During the cops’ investigation, two lanes were restricted, but they were reopened about midday.

The Illinois State Police Department and the person who shared the video were contacted for comment by the Washington Newsday.

Many others expressed their surprise with what they saw in the comments area.

One guy exclaimed, “Talk about keeping an eye on my blind area!”

“This driver should be done driving trucks,” wrote another.

Others questioned if the truck driver was aware of the automobile.

Someone remarked, “He is definitely not checking his mirrors every 15 seconds like he should…SMH.”

In 2019, 5,005 heavy trucks were involved in deadly crashes, according to the National Safety Council. According to the group, heavy trucks made up 10% of all vehicles involved in deadly crashes. According to the organization, a large truck is any medium or heavy truck that weighs more than 10,000 pounds, excluding buses and motor homes.

This isn’t the only time a massive vehicle has been involved in a bizarre collision.

In November, the Washington Newsday reported that a woman was traveling crossing a bridge in Washington state when the automobile in front of her slowed down. A semi-truck in front of her failed to stop in time and rolled upon her automobile, destroying it.

Despite the fact that first responders discovered the automobile in a crumpled wreck, they were taken aback when they heard the woman pleading for aid from within. Despite the fact that she was trapped inside the vehicle, the woman. This is a condensed version of the information.