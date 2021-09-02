Aston Villa players may skip the match against Everton due to an international row.

Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia of Aston Villa are embroiled in an international controversy about their possible appearance against Everton later this month.

Following the current international break, the Blues will travel to the Midlands to face Dean Smith’s team on September 18th.

Meanwhile, Argentina will play Venezuela, Brazil, and Bolivia in three World Cup qualifiers in South America over the next few days.

And the involvement of two Aston Villa players has sparked heated debate.

Any players who participated in those matches would be compelled to isolate for ten days upon their return, prompting Premier League clubs to refuse their stars’ release for their respective countries’ games.

Martinez and Buendia have agreed to make themselves available for Argentina’s first two World Cup qualifying matches against Venezuela and Brazil, with the club’s permission, in accordance with FIFA’s international match call-up rules, but will not play in the third international match against Bolivia, according to a statement released by Villa.

That would imply the two would miss the play against Chelsea following the international break, but would return for the encounter against Everton.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, had other plans.

The manager stated that the Villa duo will remain with the team for the match against Bolivia, ruling them out of the match against Everton later this month.

“In terms of the clubs, we never had a refusal,” Scaloni added. We discussed it and came to the conclusion that they had to come.

“We supplied the three match lists, and there was no doubt. The players are in town for three games.”

According to the Mirror, both Dean Smith and Christian Purslow, the CEO of Villa, are furious over the decision and will try to interfere.

Despite Richarlison and Salomon Rondon being selected for Brazil and Venezuela, no Everton players have travelled to South America to compete in World Cup qualifiers for their respective countries.

Yerry Mina has also pulled out of the Colombia squad owing to an injury he acquired with the Blues last weekend, which kept him out of action.