Aston Villa issues a statement to explain Jack Grealish’s choice, which cost Liverpool millions of pounds.

Aston Villa has issued a statement in response to Jack Grealish’s decision, which has cost Liverpool millions of pounds.

Former Liverpool managing director and current Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow claims Manchester City fulfilled a clause in Jack Grealish’s contract that made him the most expensive British footballer ever.

Villa paid £25 million for Danny Ings on Wednesday, a deal that now looks to have been financed in part by Grealish’s move to City, in exchange for a portion of the money from a sell-on clause in his contract when he left Anfield.

Pep Guardiola’s side made a £100 million offer for the 25-year-old last week, and the deal was finalized on Thursday night.

Purslow, who played for the Reds from 2009 to 2011, admitted that a deal has been in the works for more than a year, with Grealish only a year ago signing a new contract at Villa Park.

This meant that if a European football club exhibited interest in him, he was free to leave.

In response to Liverpool’s interest, Dean Smith’s team signed Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, and Danny Ings, with the last potentially costing the Reds £6 million due to a sell-on clause.

“I wanted to speak directly to our supporters to confirm the transfer of our captain Jack Grealish to Manchester City and to explain the circumstances behind this move,” Purslow said in a video aired to Villa fans.

“After receiving attention from a number of clubs, we offered Jack a new deal to stay at the club last summer, which he accepted on one condition.

Jack wanted to make sure that if a Champions League club came knocking for him and Aston Villa weren’t in the competition, we wouldn’t say no.

“As a result, we decided to insert a so-called release clause in his contract – our board fixed the value of this clause at £100 million, knowing that it would be a record price for a British footballer and.”

