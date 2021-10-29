Asteroids hit Earth 10 times more frequently than previously thought.

According to new study, Earth was blasted with ten times as many objects from space, such as meteors and asteroids, during its early history as previously thought.

The repeated catastrophic collisions may have had a significant impact on our planet’s geological and atmospheric evolution.

The authors of the article, which was published in the journal Nature Geoscience, claim that between 3.5 and 2.5 billion years ago, the Earth was bombarded by more meteors and asteroids.

“We developed a new model for the bombardment of the ancient Earth, and discovered that collisions were up to a factor of ten more frequent than previously thought in the time frame 3.5-2.5 billion years ago,” said Simone Marchi, the paper’s lead author and a scientist at Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado, to The Washington Newsday.

The latest findings may cast doubt on scientists’ understanding of our planet’s evolution since it was only a billion years old.

Not only were space objects bombarding Earth more frequently than scientists realized, but some of these items were also enormous in size, according to Marchi.

“We estimated that asteroids six miles across or larger impacted the Earth every 15 million years or so over this time period,” she added, revealing that this is around the size of the asteroid that wiped off the dinosaurs around 66 million years ago. “Some of these impactors could have had a diameter of up to 50 kilometers.” While later bombardments would be regarded more damaging, these early bombardments could have had a significant impact on Earth’s chemistry and atmosphere.

Marchi, who is also the author of the book Colliding Worlds, which describes how cosmic collisions can influence planets and life itself, said, “The chemistry of the impactor material is substantially different from that of the Earth’s surface, and so has the potential to alter the chemistry of the atmosphere.”

“We looked at how impactor materials might have influenced atmospheric oxygen concentrations,” Marchi explains. “Impact materials’ chemistry allows them to easily mix with oxygen, eliminating it from the environment.”

“A huge stream of impacts, therefore, could have slowed the increase of atmospheric oxygen.”

