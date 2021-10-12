Asteroid Belt Object Imaged That Is Twice the Size of the Grand Canyon

Astronomers have captured high-resolution photographs of 42 of the solar system’s largest asteroid belt objects, including Ceres, which has a diameter twice that of the Grand Canyon.

The scientists used the Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the European Southern Observatory (ESO) in Chile’s Atacama Desert to photograph the objects that exist in the solar system’s main asteroid belt, which lies between Jupiter and Mars.

The precise photographs could help scientists better understand how planets like Earth grow because asteroids are made up of unspoilt material from when the solar system was initially formed.

Only three of the 42 primary asteroid belt objects, the dwarf planet Ceres and the asteroids Vesta and Lutetia, have been described so precisely before, when they were visited by NASA’s Dawn and the European Space Agency’s Rosetta space missions, respectively.

According to Pierre Vernazza of the Laboratoire d’Astrophysique de Marseille, “our ESO large program has provided resolved images for an order of magnitude more targets, 42 in total, allowing the characterization of the 3D shape and density of a sample that is representative of the compositional diversity of the asteroid belt.” “We were inspired by the fact that such data was not previously available.” The majority of the objects that the team photographed were larger than 62 miles in diameter, around the length of the Panama Canal. Almost all of the asteroid belt objects larger than 125 miles in diameter, or nearly half the length of the Grand Canyon, were imaged during the study.

Ceres is the largest asteroid belt object, with a diameter of just over 320 miles, or five times the breadth of the English Channel. Vesta is the second-largest asteroid belt object, with a diameter of just over 320 miles, or five times the width of the English Channel. Urania and Ausonia, each around 56 miles in diameter, were the smallest asteroids imaged by the crew.

The ESO survey, and the new photos it produced, revealed unexpected insights about some of the objects in the main asteroid belt, according to Vernazza, the lead author of an Astronomy & Astrophysics study explaining the findings.

“There were several surprises, including as Hygiea’s spherical shape and Pallas’ deeply cratered surface. Overall, this study has shifted our perspective on a number of issues. This is a condensed version of the information.