Associates: Dr. Oz Plans to Run for U.S. Senate Seat in Pennsylvania as a Republican.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the host of the Dr. Oz Show and a celebrity heart surgeon, has announced his intention to compete for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

According to two persons who talked to the Associated Press, Oz, 61, told associates and Republicans in Pennsylvania about his ambitions to run. Oz informed one of the individuals directly about his plans to run, while the other was informed in a different conversation. Both spoke under the guise of anonymity.

Oz informed Montgomery County GOP Chair Elizabeth Preate Havey on Friday that he will run. Separately, he visited with Allegheny County GOP Chair Sam DeMarco, who claimed that while Oz did not explicitly state that he will run, “he left me with no doubt that he will be running for United States Senate in Pennsylvania.” Oz, who has lived in New Jersey for the past two decades, has not explained why he is not running in his home state. However, this year, Oz began voting via absentee ballot in Pennsylvania elections, using his in-address law’s in suburban Philadelphia.

Oz, who would run as a Republican, would enter a GOP field that is in the midst of a reorganization, with an infusion of candidates and new opportunities to appeal to supporters of former President Donald Trump, as the Trump-endorsed candidate recently dropped out of the race.

Oz has not made any public plans to run, although he has received encouragement to do so through a TV show spokeswoman. Oz is set to make his revelation on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Tuesday night, which Hannity teased by announcing Oz’s appearance and hinting that “he has a significant news. Hint: think midterm election.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

If Oz runs, he will bring his unequaled name recognition and money to a wide-open contest that is likely to be one of the most competitive in the country in next year’s election and might determine Senate control.

Oz’s credentials are impressive: heart surgeon, New York Times bestselling book, Emmy-winning TV program host, radio talk show host, presidential appointment, founder of a national foundation to educate youth about healthy behaviors, and self-proclaimed wellness ambassador.

Trump gave him the job. This is a condensed version of the information.