Assault in the town center, attempted murder arrest, and a sloppy tattoo.

Good afternoon, here are the most recent lunchtime headlines from The Washington Newsday.

Police have roped off a street in the town center this morning.

An attack is being investigated after a man was transported to the hospital with a head injury last night.

“We are investigating following complaints a man was assaulted at the junction of Lord Street and Seabank Road in Southport last night, Monday 20th December,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At 9.30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a complaint of a guy in his 30s suffering a head injury. His injuries was sent to the hospital for treatment, although it is not thought to be life threatening.” A guy has been arrested in connection with a gunshot that occurred in Old Swan earlier this month.

A 33-year-old male was shot on Prescot Road around 3.05 a.m. on Saturday, December 11.

“While we are making substantial progress in this case, we are continuing to make inquiries,” Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald said. “We think two suspects approached the victim on an electric bike when the rear seat passenger shot the victim, and both criminals rode away.”

“We’ve seen a decrease in firearms incidents in the last two years as a result of proactive warrants and arrests like this, as well as stop checks and land searches, and we’ll keep working to make Merseyside a safer place to live and work.”

A woman was “mortified” when she realized her new tattoo was obnoxious.

Lucy Madden, from Liverpool, had spent three months deciding on the tattoo’s design, which was supposed to portray two intertwined faces sharing a single consciousness.

“About a week after I had the tattoo, a customer questioned what the tattoo was intended to be,” Lucy explained.

“It’s supposed to symbolize two faces shading one mind,” he explained, “but he claimed it looked unpleasant, like someone leaned over.”