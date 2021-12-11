Assailants hold a mother walking dog at gunpoint while stealing her French Bulldog: Family.

Three men allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and kidnapped her French bulldog on Wednesday night.

According to ABC 7, a $5,000 no-questions-asked prize is now being offered for the safe return of the pet called Mona. Her mother, 58, whose name has not been published to the public, was walking the dog at 7 p.m. when the attackers approached her in a Sedan, according to her family.

When the woman let go of her dog’s leash, it allegedly tried to run across the street. Despite the animal’s best efforts, the attackers were able to capture it and flee.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating the incident, and the suspects are thought to be in their twenties and of slim frame. They also think the Sedan used in the attack was black or dark gray in color. The family also claims to have obtained security footage of their mother walking the dog and the assailants.

Mona has a urinary tract infection and requires daily medicine, according to her family, thus she has to be returned as soon as possible.

“It’s critical that we get her back because she needs the assistance that we’ve been providing her the entire time,” one of the woman’s relatives, Elizabeth Staroselskaya, said. “She’s also a member of our family.” Anyone with information about the dog’s whereabouts should contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 310-339-9948.

French bulldogs are the fourth most popular dog breed in the United States. As a result, they are frequently abducted. In February, music diva and actress Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs were kidnapped after her personal dog walker was shot in the chest.

French bulldogs are known to attract high prices, ranging from $1,500 to $5,000, due to their popularity in recent decades. For would-be dognappers, this makes them an even more enticing target. Their small stature is also claimed to have a role, as smaller breeds are simpler to smuggle. Furthermore, if the animal has not been spayed or neutered, some criminals may offer it as a breeding animal rather than a pet.

"Smaller breeds are more enticing to thieves, and French bulldogs are currently very popular.