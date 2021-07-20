Asmir Begovic delivers a message to Jordan Pickford, saying, “Here to compete.”

Asmir Begovic has expressed his delight at joining Everton and stated that he is here to battle for a starting spot.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international signed a 12-month contract with the club, with the option of a second year.

Rafa Benitez’s second signing as Everton manager, the shot-stopper, was confirmed shortly after Andros Townsend was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

And the 34-year-old is overjoyed to be back at Goodison Park, where he believes the Blues have everything they need to be successful in the foreseeable future.

“When I first heard about the potential of joining Everton, I was incredibly excited,” Begovic told evertontv.

“Opportunities like this don’t come along very often, so I’m grateful to be here.

“The goal is to return this club to its rightful place. We aspire to compete for European berths, trophies, and to be in the top tier of the league.

“Everything is in place for us to be successful with the squad we have, the fan support we have, and the club’s tradition.”

Begovic most recently played for Bournemouth in the Championship, where he spent four years after signing from Chelsea in 2017.

The goalkeeper has plenty of Premier League experience, having also played for Stoke City in the top flight, but he’s eager to pick up tips from the newcomers at Goodison Park.

“First and foremost, working with people of [Rafa Benitez and Marcel Brands’] caliber is really rewarding for me, and I eagerly anticipate learning from them,” he continued.

“Just from my first few chats with the manager, it’s evident he knows a lot about the game. In terms of what he’s accomplished, he has an outstanding track record.

“Working for those types of managers is extremely beneficial to me.”

Jordan Pickford is Everton’s No. 1 goalkeeper, and he was particularly impressive in the second half of the 2020/21 season, effectively carrying that momentum into the European Championships this summer with a string of outstanding performances.

Begovic, on the other hand, is eager to see the 27-year-old continue to improve and possibly compete for a spot in the starting 11.

“Jordan [Pickford] is one of the best in the world.”

