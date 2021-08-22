Ashley Barnes’ rant was cut short when Liverpool’s penalty attempt was missed, resulting in a Burnley victory.

With a 2-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday lunchtime, Liverpool made it back-to-back Premier League victories.

The Clarets were undone by goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane as the Reds flew to the top of the table.

On Saturday, however, you might have missed a sequence of intriguing subplots at Anfield.

Thiago Alcantara and Roberto Firmino opted to go over their party pieces before kick-off, buoyed by the festival atmosphere at Anfield on Saturday.

While warming up with Takumi Minamino, the two played a game of keepy-ups in which the ball was passed around the trio without ever touching the ground.

Thiago dribbled one off his shoulder before Firmino used his back to do the same.

Minamino then held the ball up with a stunning backheel as they effortlessly moved through their range of mesmerizing talents.

Thiago, in particular, demonstrated his incredible close control with a variety of flicks and tricks, and the ball never came near to touching the ground for the better part of two minutes.

Thiago, on the other hand, pulled one trick too many, sabotaging the momentum with an overly-complicated scorpion flick that didn’t quite work.

When the two clubs last clashed at Anfield in January, Ashley Barnes was the scourge of Liverpool.

But, even if the striker was the last to know, his attempts to do the same failed once more.

Burnley’s forward thought he had made it 1-1 when he slipped the ball past Alisson Becker early in the second half, and he dutifully sought to wind up the Kop in celebration.

Barnes, relishing his spoilsport status, appeared to be the last to notice the offside flag had been hoisted as he attempted to provoke the opposition supporters.

Those in the stadium, predictably, cheered when Barnes finally realized his goal would not be counted.

